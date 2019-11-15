Lateef admits being a drug user

Shazran Lateef who has six cases before the court, charged for being in possession of illicit drugs has today told the court that he uses drugs.

Lateef revealed this as he tried to explain his bail application which was rejected by the Suva Magistrates Court.

Lateef claimed that he was not a danger to anyone or the society as does not sell or involves in drug deals.

On the other hand, he requested he be granted bail as his family members were in Fiji and could help him to start rehab.

Lateef also said that being remanded is not helping him and he needed to be in a rehab center as he needs help.

Two of his cases were called before the court.

For the first case, it is alleged that on the 10th of December, Lateef had in his possession 1.8 grams of methamphetamine and 4.06 grams of marijuana.

In another case, it is alleged that on the 25th of October this year, whilst on bail he re offended and was found in possession of illicit drugs.

Lateef pleaded not guilty to both these charges.

The case has been adjourned to January 2nd for mention.

Meanwhile, the state has filed a motion that the trial dates for one of the cases be vacated as they are intending on charging another person with Lateef.

This matter will be called on January 13th.

Lateef is further remanded.