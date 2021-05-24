Home

Late water cut notices leave families unprepared

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
December 5, 2021 4:20 pm

A majority of families living along the Lami to Nausori corridor say they were not prepared for the water supply disruption which began last night.

82-year-old Manikam Prasad who lives alone in Makoi, Nasinu says she has been without water since 6am.

Vilise Golea of Tacirua Heights says some of his family members weren’t even able to have a shower today and is pleading with the Water Authority of Fiji to issue their advisories in a timely manner to ensure that families are well-prepared.

Article continues after advertisement


[82-year-old Manikam Prasad]

WAF’s advisory via a post on their Facebook account came at around 11am today, hours after customers had been without water overnight.

When questioned by FBC News, WAF said they had issued similar advisories earlier in the week.

WAF has listed 42 streets, settlements and communities between Lami and Nausori which have been affected by the water supply disruption.

However, based on calls received by FBC News, the water extends to other unlisted areas as well.

WAF is advising families to store water to last them up to three days.

