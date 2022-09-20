Late Queen’s legacy will inspire many

A still from the video by the Fijian Government of the commemoration and thanksgiving service for the life of the late Queen today at State House.

Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s legacy of grace shall inspire many people says Fijian President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere.

This as the commemoration and thanksgiving service for the life of the late Queen was held at the State House this morning.

Ratu Wiliame says the late Monarch shared good memories with many countries as her demise witnessed millions paying tributes from all around the world.

“Throughout the course of this past week, much has been uttered, written, and shared about her Majesty’s life of service, and dedication to her duties as a monarch. The tenacity of the years was faced with the many adversities during her lifetime and most of all her legacy of grace shall inspire many.”



Fijian President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere. [Source: Fijian Government]

Ratu Wiliame says they shared good memories with the late Majesty as her six visits to Fiji symbolized strong solidarity between Fiji and the Royal family.



A still from the video by the Fijian Government.

The President says she devoted all her life to stability and patriotism.

Members of the parliament, diplomatic corps, faith-based organizations, and other officials were part of the commemoration service this morning.

The late Queen was laid to rest at Windsor Castle in a private family event.