Late presentation continues to be an issue

Late presentation in breast cancer continues to be an issue for medical professionals.

After Fiji recorded more than 150 breast cancer cases from January 2019 to last month alone, General Surgeon Dr Ilaitia Delasau says the biggest challenge they face is late presentation.

Dr Delasau says Fiji has the resources to treat cancer, but only with early detection.

He adds, late-stage cancer can be treated but sometimes removing tumours is beyond their control.

“Actually it can still be done but it’s not a cure, we can remove the bulk of cancer but the difficulty there is here, cancer has already gone out of the breast and it’s into the muscle sometimes into the bones and into the lymph nodes so we can still do surgery but the sad thing is even through that surgery it doesn’t change the prognosis or the outlook of the lady.”

Dr Delasau adds there’s awareness’s every year, but most patients develop a fear of visiting their health centres when a lump is noticed.