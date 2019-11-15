Late Patel’s wife touched by NZ PM’s Mosque visit

The wife of late Hafiz Musa Patel, Saria Bibi says to have New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visit the Lautoka Mosque was touching.

Musa Patel, Ashraf Ali Razat and Ashraf Ali were among the fifty-one people killed during the terror attack in Christchurch on 14th March last year.

Saria Bibi Patel says the presence of Ardern speaks volume and has provided her comfort.

“I’m coming to terms with my loss now and this a great event. I think it will help me a lot to move forward.”

Saria Patel says that it was also moving to witness Prime Minister Ardern pay tribute to her husband, Ashraf Razat and Ashraf Ali with a commemorative plaque.

“I think that my meeting with the Prime Minister was emotional and overwhelming and I think that today must be the happiest day of my life since the day I lost my husband.”

Saria also asked the New Zealand Prime Minister for her assistance in locating a person named Heather from Papanui.

She says that Heather had assisted her by driving around Christchurch looking for her late husband.

Saria adds she wanted to personally thank Heather for being there for her on that tragic day.

Prime Minister Ardern launched a search for “Heather from Papanui” following the request from Sarai.