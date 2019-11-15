Late Frank Hilton hailed for contribution

The founder of special education in Fiji Frank Hilton has been hailed as a humble and selfless man by President, Major General Retired Jioji Konrote.

Speaking at the late Hilton’s 100th birthday in Suva, Konrote highlighted that Hilton focused on his passion to ensure quality education is received by students with special needs or those who are physically-challenged.

He adds the father of special education in Fiji went beyond his boundaries to ensure children with special needs are served purposefully.

“During the course of his work, Mr Hilton managed to travel to many Pacific islands and was instrumental in setting up training programs for teachers throughout the Pacific which is a hallmark of his passion and determination to his children who are less fortunate locally and regionally.”

Permanent Secretary for the Social Welfare Ministry Jennifer Poole says the school has helped students overcome various challenges, particularly with parents and caregivers.

“The government has been allocating grants over the past years to strengthen the partnership between Government and the Frank Hilton Organization to ensure the best possible service is provided to all Fijians and it is very pleasing to learn that the Government grant has been worthily utilized.”

Frank Hilton Organization has recently become a member of the National Coordinating Committee on children to support the advisory role of the forum to government, with particular attention to the needs and interests of children with disabilities.