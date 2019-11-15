Home

Last WW2 Veteran to be laid to rest today

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
February 20, 2020 12:40 pm
105-year-old Veteran Jale Bainisika will be laid to rest in Raralevu, Namata Tailevu today.

Bainisika is the only soldier left who fought in the World War 2 in Malaya and the Solomons.

He was also part of the war in Bouganville in 1944.

Bainisika’s nephew Mitieli Naicegucegu described Bainisika as a discipline man who always chooses the right ways to follow in life.

Naicegucegu says Bainisika is also the first Raralevu villager to reach 105 years.

He will be laid to rest in his traditional burial site in Raralevu, Tailevu.

