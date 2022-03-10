Last respects paid to veteran Journalist Peter Lomas

People from all walks of life gathered in Suva this morning to pay their final respect to veteran Journalist and Publisher Peter Lomas.

The Fiji Sun Publisher and Chief Executive passed away last week.

Lomas who spent much of his time in Fiji was described by his colleagues as a dedicated and proud Fijian.

His daughter Losalini Lomas in her eulogy says his father loved his work, the Fiji Sun and was very passionate about sports.

She says her dad always told them how he wants women to succeed and how proud he was with women in the media industry.

Losalini says his father was also a believer in recognizing people through merit.

“He always recognizes people by merit and you earned his trust that way not by current favour but by hard work. He was a man who knew and recognize and cared for people. Dad was proud of people who started out as contractors, people who started out as security who then became full-time staff and then became part of the Fiji Sun family.”

His brothers in New Zealand David and Roger Lomas say that he was no doubt a Kai Viti and their family journey to Fiji in the 1950s was just the beginning of Lomas planning to stay for good.

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive, John O’Connor says Lomas has made a huge contribution in shaping sports in the country and will be missed.

“We will really miss Peter, as you know Fiji Sun has been our print partner for quite some time and Peter was always there to provide support and provide guidance. Sometimes we had differences but it was the coming influence of Peter and his love for rugby that we were able to discuss matters and move forward. ”

Close family members of the late Peter Lomas bid their final goodbyes at the Dignified Crematorium in Nakasi.