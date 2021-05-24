Home

News

Last minute ticket rush for Drua game

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 30, 2022 3:00 pm
PEOPLE RUSHING TO THE FIJI SPORTS COUNCIL TO PURCHASE THEIR TICKETS

Fans are still turning up in numbers at the Fiji Sports Council office in Suva to purchase their tickets for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua clash against the Highlanders later this afternoon.

Hundreds of people have already filled up a portion of ANZ Stadium with more expected to arrive in the next few hours.

Meanwhile the Marama Championship is currently underway.

The match between the Drua and Highlanders will kickoff at 4.35pm.

You can watch the match live on FBC Sports with the commentaries on Radio Fiji One and Bula FM.

