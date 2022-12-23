Last-minute rush for customers

Suva City was buzzing today as people rushed to buy the best gifts and food items for their families and friends.

Despite being a working day, people took out time to do their Christmas shopping.

Elim Mini Mart Owner, James Lee says they always look forward to the holiday season.

“Since it is Christmas so it is a little bit busier than normal so I just came with her in the morning and we just stay here for the whole day and people just come and go, come and go.”

However, clothing business Fashion’s Pacific Representative Sonia Prasad says sales have dropped compared to previous years.

“I wish before Christmas, and during Christmas eve, today and tomorrow, we target our customer sales and we gain our customer sales target.”

Levuka Resident Lavenia Vueti took out time to come to the city to take advantage of the specials.

“As you know overall things are expensive, so that’s why we wanted to come across and do some shopping in Suva which we know is cheap actually.”

People now have two days to wrap up their shopping and celebrate Christmas with their families and friends.