Christmas shopping rush continues

As the hype and excitement continues for Christmas, Suva City was packed with people trying to do their last-minute shopping.

Christmas Eve usually marks the end of the holiday shopping rush for some, while for others it’s just beginning.

Kelera Marama intends to make her baby’s first Christmas a special one.

“I am going to buy a beautiful suit for my son and I want to buy a cake because it is his first Christmas.”

Another mother Marylyn Delana says she wants to fulfill her three-year-old son’s Christmas wish list.

“We are doing last-minute errands and running around. We want to buy gifts for my three-year-old. We just want to spend Christmas with my family.”

The time has finally arrived for merrymaking, gift sharing, and spending quality time with family, and for those who have missed out on shopping today, the city will be open as a normal shopping day tomorrow.