Last day to register for CFC

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
October 31, 2021 9:42 am

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive, Brent Hill is encouraging industry partner who have not yet registered for the CareFiji Commitment (CFC) Program to do so now.

This as the dealing to get registered ends today.

Hill says businesses intending to open come December will need to get their registrations by today or wait until January.

Close to 90% of Fijian adults are now fully vaccinated as the nation continues to prepare for international borders to open on December 1st.

Hill says next month, in a bid to leverage what we can from our partners in support of the tourism industry, Tourism Fiji will be running free social media training sessions for the stakeholders.

 

