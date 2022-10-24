Last-day for Diwali preparations

With only hours remaining until Diwali, businesses in the capital city expect a last-minute rush from customers for the Festival of Lights preparations.

Mahesh Syndicate General Manager, Vinay Kumar says customer shopping habits for Diwali are slower this year compared to previous years, which he says is due to the rising cost of living.

Kumar adds they are optimistic that people will still be able to celebrate the festival of light despite the struggles faced in the last two years.

“I think last-minute, people will load up with whatever goods they want and especially the price of food items have gone up quite high, like dairy products which people need for Diwali sweets. But we see people are going to celebrate Diwali after a tumultuous 2021.”

Kumar says the spirit of Diwali will surely bring a smile to all Fijians and he hopes people enjoy the Festival of Lights in a safe environment with sweets, food and fireworks.