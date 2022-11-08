Largest maritime rural water project commissioned

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

Fijians living on Moturiki Island in Lomaiviti now have access to a sustainable, regular and safe water supply.

This as Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama commissioned the Moturiki Water Project System at Niubasaga Village in Moturiki Island.

Bainimarama says his government funded the $3.2 million project as Fijians are their priority.

Article continues after advertisement

“Over 1300 people from 286 households spanning to ten villages will no longer have to rely on rain water and village wells for their daily water needs. As the climate crisis continues to wreak havoc across the Pacific and our beloved nation, the vulnerable are feeling the immediate brunt.”

Bainimarama says this is one of the largest maritime rural project in the country.

He adds in the last few years, they have also undertaken similar projects in Galoa and Malake islands which has benefited approximately 5400 Fijians.

“As I have mentioned to the people of Galoa, it is astonishing that some of our maritime islands were having to carry in the same way our ancestors did centuries ago. No government in Fiji’s history have cared to take the initiative to change this.”

Bainimarama stresses that the constitution enshrines the right to adequate water for all Fijians and their 20- year- national development plan paves the way to the realization of that right to all Fijians.