Large turnout at SODELPA Youth AGM

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
February 26, 2022 12:35 pm
Youth wing Annual General Meeting in Suva today.

The Social Democratic Liberal Party says it is now more confident of support from young voters.

SODELPA says there was a large turnout at the Youth wing Annual General Meeting in Suva today.

Party leader Viliame Gavoka says their participation in the AGM will turn into votes come election time.

Article continues after advertisement


Party leader Viliame Gavoka. 

“We always knew we had the support on the ground, but what we see here today is the momentum we knew was going to come all the way. We are not surprised. “

Newly elected SODELPA Youth President, Peniasi Daveta, says the formation of the People’s Alliance Party and the departure of some youth, it has not affected their overall support.


Newly elected SODELPA Youth President, Peniasi Daveta.

“What you are seeing now speaks for itself. What we see on social media is actually different from the kind of feedback we get from the ground. When we go into the community the support from the community is different. “

The SODELPA Youth AGM is taking place after a lapse of two years due to COVID-19.

