Large crowd gathers to support “No Jab, No Job” case

A large crowd gathered outside the Suva Court this afternoon to support former Fiji Revenue and Customs Service Senior Investigator, Vasiti Toga who filed a judicial review against the “No Jab, No Job” policy.

Toga is taking Minister for Employment, the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, and the Attorney General to court.

The matter was called today to check on the affidavit in opposition and whether it has been filed.

Article continues after advertisement

The respondents were given 21 days to file the same.

However, they have been given further time to file the affidavit and Singh to reply.

The matter has been adjourned to the 16 of this month to fix a hearing date.

Meanwhile, a large group led by Dr Jone Hawea who is a critic of the vaccination campaign had to be dispersed from the court premises this afternoon.

FBC News spoke to a few supporters who said they have chosen not to get vaccinated and no one should be terminated just because they refuse to take the jab.

Dr Hawea says they will gather again during the next court sitting to show their support.

Police also had to interfere and remind the supporters to wear their mask as COVID safe measures are still in place.