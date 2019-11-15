Large crowd gathers in Nadi for Fiji50 celebrations

A large crowd gathered today at Prince Charles Park to celebrate Fiji’s 50 years of Independence.

Speaking during the celebration, Minister for Local Government Premila Kumar says it’s a proud moment for every Fijian as we celebrate the country’s 50th Independence.

Kumar says even though the country may appear as a dot on the world map, Fiji has punched above its weight continuously.

“Like other countries, we certainly have had our challenges over the years, but we are able to celebrate this day because we emerged from those challenging times stronger and most importantly wiser and more united.”

Josefa Dakuisava who attended the 1970 Fiji Day Celebrations in Suva says it’s an emotional moment for him.

Dakuisava says Fiji has come a long way.

“Today’s celebration really took me back 50 years ago, it was very emotional to me as I was there during the celebration.”

Fijians came out in their Fiji Day attire, Fiji Blue colors together with flags, commemorating the special day in Nadi.

Lautoka City will hold their Fiji Day celebrations at Churchill Park Tomorrow.