Large amount of Fijian artefacts in overseas museums

The Fiji Museum is working with British museums that have collections of Fijian artefacts on its repatriation.

According to Fiji Museum Director Sipiriano Nemani, there is a colossal amount of Fijian artefacts in overseas museums.

The Fiji Museum, Sipiriano says is in the process of signing Memorandums of Understanding with four major British institutions that will allow the dialogue process.

He says an option is a virtual showcasing of these Fijian artefacts from overseas museums as it’s a massive exercise to repatriate the physical objects.

“They’re all fascinating objects but as you know most of them revolve around those that were gifted overseas and a lot of them are material cultures such as war clubs, tapa, and masi that have been gifted as part of goodwill gestures by our communities to those that have served in Fiji during the colonial era and before that.”

Meanwhile, the Fiji Museum opened its doors to the public after two years with a new exhibition called Voyages: Stories of an ocean people.