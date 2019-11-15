Laqere market decked out in blue

It was a sea of blue and white at the Laqere Market this morning as vendors and residents of Nasinu began their Fiji Day celebrations.

Vendors from different backgrounds worked together throughout the week to deck out stalls with decorations commemorating our 50th year of independence.

While officiating at the event, Minister for Local Government Premila Kumar acknowledged the creativity of the Nasinu people in putting together today’s event.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the market vendors for putting up a great show, I truly admire the decorations you have put up and thank you for the festive spirit you have shown today.”

People also broke out in dance and song as vendors compete for the best-decorated stall and best-dressed award.