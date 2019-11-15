Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Laqere market decked out in blue

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
October 8, 2020 12:35 pm
It was a sea of blue and white at the Laqere Market this morning as vendors and residents of Nasinu began their Fiji Day celebrations.

It was a sea of blue and white at the Laqere Market this morning as vendors and residents of Nasinu began their Fiji Day celebrations.

Vendors from different backgrounds worked together throughout the week to deck out stalls with decorations commemorating our 50th year of independence.

While officiating at the event, Minister for Local Government Premila Kumar acknowledged the creativity of the Nasinu people in putting together today’s event.

Article continues after advertisement

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the market vendors for putting up a great show, I truly admire the decorations you have put up and thank you for the festive spirit you have shown today.”

People also broke out in dance and song as vendors compete for the best-decorated stall and best-dressed award.

No description available.

No description available.

No description available.

No description available.

No description available.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.