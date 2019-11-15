Laparoscopic operations continue at CWM Hospital

Laparoscopic operations continue at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva despite COVID-19.

Also known as keyhole surgery the procedure allows a surgeon to access the inside of the abdomen (tummy) and pelvis without having to make large incisions in the skin.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says they now have nearly fifteen trained surgeons who can carry out these operations.

Opposition Member Dr Atonio Lalabalavu in Parliament questioned the Minister on the amount of time taken to complete such a process.

“What is the turnaround time for cases say for the last month in respect to your theatre capacity issues?”

Dr Waqainabete says the turnaround time for patients who undergo laparoscopic operations has been fast.

“With COVID-19 we had to go into a semi-urgent and emergency mode, they did 139 patients using laparoscopic operations. So you can see despite the COVID-19 restrictions in place laparoscopic operations continue on a regular basis. With the utilization of theatres and staff that are available in this sphere.”

The Minister adds laparoscopic operations have also been pushed across to the Lautoka and Labasa Hospitals.

“Patients are actually able to have an operation today and tomorrow they can go home. In some instances when I was training in New Zealand they actually make them go home on the same day.So it’s been able to turn over patients faster. The ability to return to work is even better.”

He says local surgeons now able to carry out these operations is a testament of the investment in medical staff and equipment over the years.