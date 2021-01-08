Language helps keep culture alive: Sahoo

Fiji has kept the Hindi language alive compared to all the Indian diaspora countries throughout the world.

Acting Indian High Commissioner to Fiji Sukanta Sahoo says language helps keep culture and traditions alive.

Sahoo believes there is negligence on the part of parents not encouraging children to learn Hindi and it must to be taught from the primary level.

“If you forget your language, you forget your roots. You also forget your religion, culture and traditions. The people of Fiji have kept the language, culture and tradition alive so my heartiest congratulations to all. “

The Indian High Commission today handed over 1,800 textbooks to the Education Ministry.

Sahoo says this will strengthen the ambitious Hindi teaching program of the Ministry and to foster bilateral relations.