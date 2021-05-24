Language barrier challenges MoH

The absence of simplified medical jargons has been a challenge for the Ministry of Health’s COVID mitigation taskforce.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong, says this information gap creates opposing views between them and the public during this pandemic.

He adds their efforts to address this issue is limited.

“Comms has not been our strong points. I mean I speak as much as I can but generally speaking there is not enough comms language that can be thrown around for us to utilize.”

Doctor Fong says he hopes people will understand that their COVID mitigation efforts is for the betterment and safety of every Fijian.