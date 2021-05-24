Home

Language and culture must be preserved

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
January 4, 2022 12:45 pm
The Government through the iTaukei Trust Fund Board is embarking on a program to pass on traditional knowledge, language and culture to the younger generation and Fijians abroad.

The Government through the iTaukei Trust Fund Board will focus on passing traditional knowledge and culture to the younger generation.

Speaking on Radio Fiji One’s – Nai Lalakai program, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the initiative came to light after President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere signed the Solisau application.

He adds with modernization and its influence on our culture, relevant arms of the government are exploring ways to enable young people to better understand their traditions.

Article continues after advertisement

“This initiative aims to enhance the learning of Fijian language and culture amongst children in Fiji and abroad. Our role is to ensure our culture is instilled and preserved to everyone in our country and those who are residing in other countries. This is particularly for itaukei. This needs to start this year.”

Bainimarama says as part of this program, they will also focus on presenting more opportunities for women through education and economic empowerment.

This aims to address the gap that exists between women in rural and urban centres.

“The Rural Women Entrepreneurship Training program was first rolled out in Matailobau, Naitasiri two months ago. The program will ensure that women who have gone through various business and entrepreneurship training put the knowledge they’ve acquired into practice. The program is coordinated by the iTaukei Land Trust Fund and the Fiji National University.”

The Prime Minister adds that similar economic empowerment programs will be implemented in other parts of the country.

