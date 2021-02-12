Language a barrier for the Fiji Navy: Commander Natuva

Language is a barrier for the Fiji Navy when it comes to maritime surveillance and search and rescue operations.

Commander Maritime Timoci Natuva says in an effort to address the issue, members of the Fiji Navy began French language lessons under an agreement between the French government and Fiji.

Commander Natuva says this will also enable them to respond more easily to distress calls.

“Our personnel that are currently undergoing the training, some of them work onboard as communicators, there is two that is working onboard for the Fiji Rescue and Co-ordination Centre so it’s an extra skill for them, for our personnel.”

Commander Natuva says France is the latest country that has come onboard to help them with language problems.

“Before COVID we’ve had personnel that have underwent Chinese language training in China so now France has offered us this training so it depends on the offer that countries give us. We also have one that is fluent in Bahasa, speaking in Indonesia.”

Alliance Francais Executive Director Thomas Feldstein says this agreement will help both countries.

“It’s a very useful training for them considering the partnership considering the partnership between the French Navy based ion New Caledonia and the Fiji Navy.”

Seven Navy personnel are currently undergoing French language classes.

The three-month training program is funded by the French government.