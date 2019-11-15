Home

News

Landslide in Wailoa Naitasiri

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
October 3, 2020 12:16 pm

There is a landslide in Wailoa, Naitasiri near an EFL power station and the Fiji Roads Authority has deployed its contractors to clear the site.

The FRA says heavy rain has also resulted in an increase in the number of potholes with teams being deployed to work on affected roads.

Motorists are advised to be patient, drive to the conditions, and keep a safe following distance.

