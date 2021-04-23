Landslide delays waterpipe repairs

The Water Authority teams are working to stabilize the landslide at the inlet to the Wainibuku Reservoir.

Chief Operating Officer, Seru Soderberg says following this they will commence repairs.

Soderberg says the force of the landslide has pushed apart or dislocated our pipework, causing significant damage which will take some time to safely repair.

“We have one 600mm pipeline that’s actually feeding the reservoir which is impacting supply. We are effectively only supplying around 40 percent of what we should be providing with existing pipeline and 60 percent basically being taken out.”

He adds they are working towards rectifying the issue as soon as possible.

Water carting trucks have been deployed to affected areas.