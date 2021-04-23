Landslide causes water cuts in Suva-Nasinu areas

The Water Authority confirms that a massive landslide at the inlet to the Wainibuku Reservoir is the cause of water supply disruptions in the greater Suva-Nasinu areas.

Chief Operating Officer, Seru Soderberg says the major fault on the Waila to Wainibuku bulk water mains which caused significant disruptions this morning was the dislocated pipeline as a result of a major landslide late last night.

Soderberg says based on their initial assessments, the landslide took out their pipes and the force of the landslide pushed apart or dislocated their pipework.

Massive landslide at the inlet to the Wainibuku Reservoir [Source: WAF]

He adds that the damage is significant and will take some time to safely repair.

Soderberg is requesting customers to bear with the Authority while they carry out repairs as the fault is beyond WAF’s control and they are doing what they can as urgently as possible.



