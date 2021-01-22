Home

TC ANA
Landslide beside evacuation centre in Qalitu vunivesi

Dipesh Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
January 31, 2021 12:40 pm
Families in Qalitu, Vuniveti in Savusavu moved to a safety yesterday to escape rising floodwaters. [Source: Solomone Nalumia]

Families in Qalitu, Vunivesi in Savusavu moved to safety yesterday to escape rising floodwaters.

Resident Solomone Nalumia says they had taken precautionary measures to ensure the safety of people.

Nalumia adds there has been a landslide near their evacuation centre, but they are safe.

He says their village is underwater right as heavy rain and wind continues.

Many families have lost their belongings to floodwaters.

34 people are at the evacuation centre.

