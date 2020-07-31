Lands Ministry welcomes new Director

The Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources has welcomed Irena Nayacalevu as the first female to be appointed as Director of Lands.

Her appointment came into effect on 31st July 2020.

Prior to her appointment, Nayacalevu was the first female to be appointed as Chief Valuer in 2019.

Nayacalevu holds a Bachelor of Arts in Land Management and Development from the University of the South Pacific and began her career in the Civil Service as a secondary school teacher for three (3) years.

She joined the Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources in 1995 as a graduate trainee.

She has served the Ministry for 25 years before assuming her new role as Director of Lands.

Nayacalevu stresses that her journey was not an easy one due to tough competition within the Lands profession including the valuation cadre and a bottleneck structure in Management positions.

However, her passion as a Valuer helped her to achieve her goals and encourages the youth especially females wanting to take up careers in a usually male-dominated field to always have passion for whatever work they choose.

Nayacalevu says she takes on this new challenge with much enthusiasm and passion and hopes to continue the good work left behind by her predecessors.