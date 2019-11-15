Lands Ministry to work on reducing lease process times

The managing of lease process time will be one of the major focus for the Lands Ministry.

This was one of the major issue that was highlighted during the new Land Minister’s visit to the Central/Eastern Division’s office this morning.

Minister Jone Usamate says they will put in place schedules on when a certain lease process should be completed.

“This to make sure that we can reduce process times so that people can get things done faster and at the same time, we need the public to know why the process it is the way it is, we cannot be willy dilly the way we do things so we will be looking at the process times, reducing the process times right across the ministry.”

Usamate says they deal with other government agencies during the processing period and they will closely work together to address the issue.

The new Lands Minister will be visiting the Lands Office in the Western Division tomorrow.
























