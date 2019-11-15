Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Lands Ministry to work on reducing lease process times

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
April 30, 2020 12:40 pm
Minister for Lands Jone Usamate. [Source: Ministry for Lands]

The managing of lease process time will be one of the major focus for the Lands Ministry.

This was one of the major issue that was highlighted during the new Land Minister’s visit to the Central/Eastern Division’s office this morning.

Minister Jone Usamate says they will put in place schedules on when a certain lease process should be completed.

Article continues after advertisement

“This to make sure that we can reduce process times so that people can get things done faster and at the same time, we need the public to know why the process it is the way it is, we cannot be willy dilly the way we do things so we will be looking at the process times, reducing the process times right across the ministry.”

Usamate says they deal with other government agencies during the processing period and they will closely work together to address the issue.

The new Lands Minister will be visiting the Lands Office in the Western Division tomorrow.










Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.