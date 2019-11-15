Home

Lands Ministry to prioritize the use of State Land

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
February 6, 2020 10:00 am
The Lands Ministry will continue to prioritize the maximum utilization of state land.

Minister Ashneel Sudhakar says this a strategy to ensure that no land is found lying idle, which he noticed after conducting some site visits.

He adds most of the inspected State Land were already surveyed with appropriate titles and the designation of these land parcels under the Land Use Act will enable the Ministry to issue leases in a timely and efficient manner as well as ensure equitable market returns for the state.

Sudhakar during his tour also identified viable areas that have been earmarked for subdivision – in an effort to mitigate the high demand for affordable residential lots in the country.

He expressed his concern over the abandoned and uncultivated agricultural state land.

“The Ministry commenced with this exercise from the beginning of this new financial year in our plight to enhance land use administration, modernize the business regulatory environment to fulfill the requirements of the Ministry’s targeted outputs highlighted in the Fiji Governments five year National Development Plan.

All state land identified as vacant will be listed for leasing according to the Ministry.

