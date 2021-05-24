Lands Ministry launches MyLeaseInfo online portal

Better services will now be provided to more than 18,000 lessees of State land.

This follows the launch of the MyLeaseInfo online portal by the Ministry for the administration of State-owned land.

The portal will greatly help lessees who are facing challenges to access services that are provided at the offices of the Lands Department including the Northern and Western Division during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ministry is inviting its lessees to make full use of this online service by visiting the Lands Department website and register in order to receive username and password to be able to view their lease information.

Once registered, lessees will be able to get the latest information on their leases, access the last eight financial lease transactions, and monitor their transactions while referencing their receipts, view and print lease statement invoice

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Jone Usamate will be officiating the soft launch next week.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard