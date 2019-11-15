Lands Ministry engages independent body to review procedures

The Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources is working towards reducing the turn-around time for the processing of leases from applicants.

This is due to the high number of complaints regarding delays, particularly from Fijians living in rural or maritime areas.

Permanent Secretary Dr Raijeli Taga says it’s important for the Ministry to engage someone from outside the ministry to thoroughly screen the current standard operating procedure.

“Despite the review, we are trying to implement ways of improvement even now. We are trying to shorten or even try use technology like emails and phone calls just to shorten the time processing of issuing leases”.

The Ministry has seen an increase in applications for lease of state land from individuals and investors.

Since 2017 there have been 91 lease applications for foreshore development and 110 for re-zoning from agricultural to either residential, commercial or industrial zones.