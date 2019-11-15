Lands Ministry committed to reviving Fijian economy

The Lands Ministry will best utilize its resources to help the economy get back on track following the impacts of COVID19.

Newly appointed Minister Jone Usamate says all government ministries have been affected by the pandemic and the Lands Ministry is no exception.

Usamate says working together can help our economy recover as quickly as possible.

“Whatever you ministry is, whatever the assets you have, in terms of this ministry, how can we review how we are currently using it to help Fiji get back on track as quickly as possible and that is continuously going to be our focus.”

Usamate says they will liaise with the Agriculture Ministry, the tourism sector and other relevant agencies in an effort to best utilize their resources.