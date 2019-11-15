Usamate visits project and inspection sites in the Western Division

The Minister for Lands Jone Usamate recently took time to tour the Western Division.

During his tour, Usamate advised the general public that for any state land dealings, it is very important to visit their nearest lands office for prior consultation to avoid getting involved in any illegal dealings.

Usamate also visited Juxta Beach in Navakai, Nadi, Rokpalm in Denarau, attended a meeting with Vanua Nakovacake, inspected a site visit to Field 40 development progress, Korea Resort and other field inspections

While also visiting these sites, the Lands Minister approved the issuance of a lease for Savenaca Matalami in Malele, Tavua.

Matalami has been occupying the 12.8475 hectares of state land in Malele, Tavua for more than 13 years now.

Matalami was involved in a sales and purchase agreement worth $65,000 in 2013 without the Director Lands consent and he paid off the amount through cane proceeds.

Matalami than visited the Lands Department in 2013 to enquire about the issuance of his lease, whereby, he was informed that the lease of the said land had expired in 1987.

He was also informed by the Lands Department that he was involved in illegal land dealings as the lease had expired.

Matalami since then was trying to get a proper lease for the said land that he was cultivating.

When Usamate visited Matalami’s residence and approved the issuance of a lease for the said land, he was overjoyed with the immediate decision made by the Minister.