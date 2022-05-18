Landowners will continue to be supported: PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has again stressed that they will continue to support landowners.

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony of the iTaukei Land Development Grant in Vuda today, Bainimarama says backing landowners help them maximise land for financial benefits, security, and prosperity of future generations.

Bainimarama says the problem was that many landowning units did not have upfront capital for major investments to develop their land so that they could lease it out for high returns.

He says this left communities vulnerable to exploitation by outside interests with deep pockets, and bad intentions.

The Prime Minister says given the strength of the commercial case for subdividing and leasing out the land, the government decided they would help communities and ambitious individuals to unlock the capital they needed to develop their land and receive the right rental.

Bainimarama adds that they don’t only empower landowners through these developments, but every lot subdivided and made available, becomes a home that can house a Fijian family.