Landowners will continue to be empowered

[File Photo]

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama, who is also the iTaukei Affairs Minister, says they will continue to implement policies for the benefit of the landowners.

Bainimarama says these policies will reflect their philosophy that landowners should be financially empowered by the constitutionally protected assets they own.

He adds that the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs budget has been increased to survey more un-surveyed land, preserve and revamp iTaukei records, and host more roadshows and leadership and cultural awareness training.

“Our opponents have already embarked on their usual campaign of lying to landowners about threats to their land and security—they said the same thing about the 2013 Constitution, they said the same thing in the 2014 elections, they said we’d sell Kadavu to the Chinese, and they said the same thing about Bill 17, which is now Act 21.”

Bainimarama once again stressed that no land has been lost; no landowner has not been consulted; and on the contrary, iTaukei land is only rising in value.

He states no rights have been infringed; instead, iTaukei landowners have been emboldened and empowered to seek development opportunities and earn more money through lease payments.