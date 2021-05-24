Landowners warned against false promises

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has reminded the people of the Namosi province not to be easily swayed by people, particularly politicians offering opportunities to make a lot of money from their land.

Speaking during the Namosi Provincial meeting this morning, Bainimarama says the land is an important asset for farmers in the province and must not be manipulated by others for their gain.

Bainimarama says our people need to be armed against fraudulent activities.

The Prime Minister has also reminded Fijians in the province to be wary of various offerings – while some are legitimate, others are simply plans to put landowners assets for their gain, with minimal concern for fairness or transparency.

“We have organized financial literacy awareness programs for landowning communities so that they can distinguish a genuine opportunity from the scam and pipe dreams, and so they can maximize the value of their land through their ingenuity.”

Bainimarama says the government is putting the hard yards in prioritizing the need of landowners and ensuring their land is protected.

“You won’t hear these practical solutions from critics, because they have none. They will only brush aside our progress and distract you with lies that are meant to scare you into supporting them in their quest for power. And I ask you to simply look at the facts.”

Turaga ni Koro of Veivatuloa village, Leone Nairuwai says villagers from the different districts in Namosi took time out today, to outline what other development projects are needed in the province.

“We are thankful that the Prime Minister is here during the meeting. This is an opportunity for us to voice our concerns and what are the issues that need to be addressed by the government.”

Bainimarama says more provisions and development are expected in the province in the near future, as our economy is back on the move guided by the same steady hands that delivered nine straight year pof economic growth.