Landowners urged to utilize TLTB online platform

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is urging landowners to best utilize the i-Taukei Land Trust Board’s Online Marketplace platform.

Speaking during i-Taukei Affair’s Nai Lalakai programme on Radio Fiji One today, Bainimarama says the platform enables Fijians to search for native leases available and their prices.

Bainimarama says this also reduces unethical practices as some always increase the costs of leases compared to the real value of the land.

“The TLTB has reached a level where everything is done online even the payments. This is a great step to a better service for both parties.”

Bainimarama says in previous years, the services provided by TLTB were not up to standard and this prompted the government to review TLTB services to help fast-track its relevant processes.

TLTB provides lease agreements, negotiations, and lease processes in all native land lease around the country.