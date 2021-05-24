Landowners urged to include youth in farming

Agriculture Minister, Dr Mahendra Reddy is urging landowners to allow youths to undertake commercial farming on communal land.

Speaking in Tikavesu, Saqani, Cakaudrove yesterday, Dr Reddy says this will benefit the Mataqali in terms of cash returns including food security.

He says this way land will also be utilized best which will help the export market.

“We want landowners to open up and think positively about their resources. We are urging the landowners to open up on their land. Tell us which pieces of land that can be utilized. There are people who are knocking on our doors to seek land so that they can get to Agriculture.”

Dr Reddy says once the land is utilized, they can expect growth in rural agriculture which will allow for a positive economic growth.

The Agriculture Ministry is supporting farmers who are expanding into large scale farming.