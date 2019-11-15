Landowners unaware of assistance: Bainimarama

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the government is doing all it can to support landowners during these trying times.

Bainimarama also highlighted that this initiative started even before the impact of COVID-19 gripped our economy.

Bainimarama made these comments on Radio Fiji One programme “Noda Prime Minister” where he was asked on his opinion as to why many landowners are not cultivating their land nor giving it up for lease to earn a living.

The Prime Minister says there is no doubt that the government is doing what it can to support landowners as well as farmers.

“There’s a lot of assistance that the government is providing, especially for landowners and also farmers. And I can only hope more Fijians will come forward to utilize these assistance which in-turn will help improve their standard of living.”

Bainimarama believes many Fijians are still in the dark when it comes to what government offers and could be one reason they have not been assisted.

“I believe most of these landowners are practically not aware or are confused with what government offers. We have done a lot of awareness regarding these assistance and landowners need to do their part and come forward.”

He says not giving up land for lease is a choice however landowners need to be more open to opportunities.

“Landowners not giving their land for lease or agriculture purposes go to show that they are not aware of what good will come out of it. So I plead to landowners to ask for advice from government offices and relevant stakeholders.”

The Prime Minister has also pleaded with landowners to visit the government online portal for information and not to be swayed easily by rumors.