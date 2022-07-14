Landowners trained to transform waste

The Ministry of Forestry, through its Timber Industry Training Centre’s wood utilization program, trains landowners to utilize wood wastes and turn them into valuable products.

Acting Senior Forestry Officer, Ropate Green says they currently have five representatives from Vugalei District in Tailevu engaged in a four-week training at the centre.

“We have engaged a team from the Vugalei communities, on the idea to train on how to produce furniture products. So, they have done a four-week training on timber and wood processing.”

Green says these landowners will be able to diversify and earn extra income after completing this training.

“At the completion of this training, they need to go back and establish a small-scale furniture making manufacturing process at a small scale. So far, we have helped them – registered their companies.”

A trainee, Taniela Tokatokavanua, says this is a great opportunity as it will help him and his fellow villagers earn extra income and uplift their lives.

The wood utilization program empowers forest-based communities to generate income for themselves, contribute to economic recovery and growth, and also reduce waste from forests.

The government, through the Ministry of Forestry, is focusing on bringing some of the country’s informal industries, such as wood carving and artefact production, into the formal sector to add to the country’s Gross Domestic Product.