Landowners to undergo consultations before signing deals

I-Taukei landowners have to undergo consultations with the i-Taukei Affairs Board before approval for any land development.

Board Deputy Chief Executive Josefa Toganivalu says some landowners are quick to sign agreements with developers but are left disappointed afterward.

Toganivalu says landowners should first understand the risks and benefits.

Article continues after advertisement

“Sometimes the landowners feel that they were not consulted enough, there was not enough awareness so that is a platform that we are working on for them. It’s called the FPIC process with us, it is called Free Prior Informed Consent. They have to be consulted first with all the information that they should have prior to giving their consent.”

Toganivalu adds some get carried away with the financial aspect of the deal, not aware of the risks.

The government is also working on more financial literacy for i-Taukei landowners.