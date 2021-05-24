Home

News

Landowners to benefit from carbon trading

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
September 24, 2021 6:00 am

The enactment of the Climate Change Act presents new opportunities for iTaukei landowners to earn a living from their resources.

Under the legislation, there are provisions for landowners to enter into carbon trading agreements which will see financial returns.

Minister Responsible for Climate Change, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says this applies to those who are traditional owners of large forests.

Article continues after advertisement

“Namosi has got vast areas, Naitasiri has got vast areas, pockets of Ba, Cakaudrove – wonderful opportunity for landowners. Most of this land is under reserve or has not been leased out and it’s all protected”.

Sayed-Khaiyum adds carbon trading doesn’t just mean conservation of forests, to offset harmful gas emissions.

He says landowners can have managed plans to cut certain trees, replanting programmes and other forest management initiatives.

