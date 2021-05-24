Home

Landowners Seed Fund grant to continue

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
April 22, 2022 12:50 pm
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama. [File Photo]

The iTaukei Land Trust Board Landowners Seed Fund grant will continue says, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

Bainimarama says this is an initiative to encourage landowners to lease their land for various developments and to rake in revenue for their sustenance.

He adds that an estimated $1.5 million has been distributed to about 216 landowners since the inception of this program in 2017.

Article continues after advertisement

Bainimarama says the board has received a positive response with more landowners now investing in their land for commercial agriculture, livestock farming, kava, housing, and fish farming.

“We’ve waved premium payments from lease offers, making it easier for landowners to own leases and obtain credit from financial institutions to develop their lands. Through the Seed Fund Grant program, we are empowering landowners to develop their leased land directly, without any delay.”

Bainimarama says the iTLTB has streamlined its operations in 2011 to focus on its core business, which is to manage iTaukei land for the maximum benefit of landowners.

