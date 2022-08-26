Landowners receive $6M lease payment

The Fijian Pine Group paid out $6 million of lease payment to landowners in Lautoka this afternoon.

Three landowners also received a $53,000 tractor, $70,000 truck and a $73,000 truck respectively.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the group continued to pay fair and reliable returns to landowners during the pandemic.

He says that a lease premium of $20 per hectare is paid at the time of leasing land, $14 dollars is paid per hectare in annual rent, and stumpage of 12% is paid when trees are harvested.

He adds that this is in addition to benefits gained through the Landowner Community Development Fund and operational costs that Fiji Pine pays for.

Meanwhile, Fiji Pine Group Director Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the group is performing well and has established a new nursery that has a seedling capacity of one million.

Sayed-Khaiyum adds that they have opened up new export markets for sawn timber products as well.

The Fiji Pine Group makes a $125 million investment from its operational cash flow over 25 years, after which it can start to see returns from these investments.