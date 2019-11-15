Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Landowners have to undergo consultations before signing deals

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
March 18, 2020 8:45 am
i-Taukei landowners have to undergo consultations with the i-Taukei Affairs Board before approval for any land development.

i-Taukei landowners have to undergo consultations with the i-Taukei Affairs Board before approval for any land development.

Board Deputy Chief Executive Josefa Toganivalu says some landowners are quick to sign agreements with developers but are left disappointed afterwards.

Toganivalu says landowners should first understand the risks and benefits.

Article continues after advertisement

“Sometimes the landowners feel that they were not consulted enough, there were not enough awareness so that is a platform that we are working on for them. It’s called the FPIC process with us, it is called Free Prior Informed Consent. They have to be consulted first with all the information that they should have prior to giving their consent.”

Toganivalu adds some get carried away with the financial aspect of the deal, not aware of the risks.

The government is also working on more financial literacy for i-Taukei landowners.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.