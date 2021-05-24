Landowners encouraged to take up carbon trading

Itaukei landowners are encouraged to consider carbon trading for their forests.

Acting Prime Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says it’s an opportunity to get paid to keep forests in the ground.

Sayed-Khaiyum made the statement during a talanoa session at Lutukina District School in Dreketi, Macuata saying there’s been a lot of misconception about carbon trading.

He explained to the villagers of Drawa, Lutukina and Vuniqalutu that in Fiji, trees are never valued for their true worth, but they are important to efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“If you agree to carbon trading say it’s a landowning unit, somebody can come along through the government and may say, “We will pay you $20,000 to keep five acres of trees in the ground. Please don’t cut it. We’ll pay you this much money to keep the trees in the ground as the amount of carbon dioxide your five acres of trees will suck in from the air is what I want to do because my factory overseas or in Suva is pushing out that much carbon dioxide. That’s what you call carbon trading.”

The people of Drawa are the first landowners in Fiji to trade carbon and have already received proceeds.