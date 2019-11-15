Home

Landowners commended for youth investment

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
September 17, 2020 6:03 am
[Source: Supplied]

Minister for Youth Parveen Kumar has commended landowners in Nacilau, Lautoka for providing land to their Youth club.

At the handover of farming equipment to the Club yesterday, Kumar acknowledged the assistance of the landowners.

He says the generosity and contribution by the landowners will help rebuild the social and economic well-being of communities and ultimately the country at large.

The Minister also encouraged the youth members to have a positive outlook and not to be disheartened by the current pandemic.

