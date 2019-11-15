Landowners benefit from airport expansion

The Naselai villagers who own the land on which the Nausori Airport sits on are reaping the benefits from the runway expansion.

While some villagers were already working for Fiji Airports, a number of young men have been employed by the contractors to ensure the expansion work is completed on time.

FBC News spoke to a few villagers who have welcomed the opportunity saying they are now able to provide for their family.

Article continues after advertisement

28-year-old Timoci Taganekurukuru says the new job has not only taught him new skills but he is also able to put food on the table for his family.

Taganekurukuru says it has allowed him to meet the demands of his family, church and the Vanua.

Work on the Nausori Airport Expansion Project includes the extension of the runway from 1640 metres to 2140 metres.

The runway will also be widened from 30 metres to 45 metres.

The work is expected to be completed next year.